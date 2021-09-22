But many of the men who’d been continuing the legal fight argued that the university hadn’t treated them fairly and had thus added to their trauma. They maintained that the earlier settlements were too small and that they deserve compensation more comparable to other recent sexual abuse scandals in higher education. They point to Michigan State’s $500 million settlement for 500-plus female victims of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar, and the University of Southern California’s $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who accused a gynecologist of sexual abuse.