The association has already delayed the Summer tournament in Tokyo by two weeks, setting a new starting date of May 24.
The spring tournament was held in March in Osaka without spectators. Wrestlers were forced to adhere to strict guidelines to avoid becoming infected.
Organizers said the Tokyo meet might also be held without spectators or not held depending on the situation of the pandemic.
Japanese professional baseball and soccer have been postponed because of the outbreak.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency for seven prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, due to a recent sharp rise in the number of new cases.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.