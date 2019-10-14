The court says “it is intended to live stream all or parts of the hearing on the CAS website.”

The case could see Sun banned from the Tokyo Olympics. It involves a disputed attempt by sample collectors to take blood and urine from the three-time Olympic champion in Beijing last year.

The hearing will examine why a glass vial of Sun’s blood was destroyed by his entourage, who questioned the sample team’s credentials.

WADA has appealed against world swim body FINA’s verdict to issue just a warning to Sun. He served a three-month ban in 2014 for a positive test.

