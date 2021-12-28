Race officials said 36 boats have retired from a starting field of 88 because of rough conditions caused largely by ocean currents.
Black Jack and 100-footer LawConnect — a previous winner as Perpetual Loyal in 2016 and Investec Loyal in 2011 — had traded the lead several times as the yachts approached the island of Tasmania.
LawConnect appeared set to finish second. Hong Kong’s SHK Scallywag100, which led the fleet out of Sydney Harbour on Sunday, was in third place.
Last year’s race was canceled the week before it was due to start because of coronavirus-related quarantine issues, but the 2021 edition proceeded with mass virus-testing protocols in place. Skippers were told boats must immediately retire from the race if a crew member receives a message from health authorities saying they have tested positive for COVID-19.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports