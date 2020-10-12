She failed in her bid to win the Arc, Europe’s richest horse race, for a record third time at Longchamp this month and that proved to be the final race of a storied career that generated 10.7 million pounds ($13.7 million) in earnings — a record for a European-trained horse.
Juddmonte, the racing operation of Prince Khalid Abdullah, said Enable’s first partner would be Kingman, a leading stallion.
“Her CV withstands the closest of inspections,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, Juddmonte’s racing manager. “Very few can match what she has given to racing.”
