Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova on Saturday advanced to the Citi Open final, defeating Andrea Petkovic of Germany, 6-2, 6-2, in the semifinals at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

The 33-year-old Russian, who returned from injury hiatus five months ago, will play in her first WTA Tour final since March 2017 on Sunday when she faces Donna Vekic of Croatia. The seventh-seeded Vekic beat Sai­sai Zheng of China, 7-5, 6-3, to advance.

While Petkovic briefly surged in front of Kuznetsova to start the first semifinal Saturday afternoon, winning the first two games in five minutes, the match quickly turned in favor of the Russian. Kuznetsova, the 2014 Citi Open champion, won 12 of the next 14 games.

[Alexander Zverev plays well beyond his years to reach Citi Open final]

Kuznetsova has been playing professionally since 2000 and has won 17 WTA singles titles. So when Petkovic, who turned pro in 2006, played Saturday’s match feeling somewhat drained from a long day Friday and the humidity, she said Kuznetsova knew how to exploit her weaknesses.

“We’ve had great matches in the past,” said Petkovic, who also lost in the Citi Open semifinals last year. “The problem about this is you play a few games and you know, ‘Oh, no, she’s playing well.’ After a few games, I already knew, ‘Oh, she’s feeling the ball really well.’ When you know each other so well, you can kind of tell.”

Kuznetsova, who will be playing for her first WTA title since 2016, had wrist surgery in November. She missed five months and has plummeted down the rankings and out of the top 100 for the first time since 2002. Kuznetsova cracked the top 10 last year, but now she is down to 128th. At Wimbledon in July, Kuznetsova lost in the first round.

“It’s a little bit frustrating for me,” Kuznetsova said of her drop in the rankings. “On one hand, I had quite a bad start after injury and after my surgery. It took me time. First of all, I think I came [back] too early, and I was not prepared.”

In Saturday’s second semifinal, which lasted until nearly midnight, Vekic and Zheng traded leads throughout the first set. Vekic dropped the first game of the second set, then took command the rest of the way.

After rain Friday had condensed the schedule, the semifinal match ended about 12 hours after Vekic’s quarterfinal win over Magda Linette began. Vekic said she went back to the hotel to try to take a nap but couldn’t because of lingering adrenaline from the first match.

“I’m tired and I have a lot of pain everywhere, but I’m going to try to recover and get ready for tomorrow,” said Vekic.

Zheng was playing to make it back to a final less than two weeks after she had advanced that far at a tour stop in Nanchang, China. The 24-year-old has never won a WTA singles title.

After a rainy start to a tournament that has been filled with weather delays, Saturday brought a welcome change with sunny skies and no scheduling chaos.

However, thanks to Friday’s rainy conditions, Kuznetsova, Vekic and Zheng each had to play two matches Saturday.

Kuznetsova and Vekic survived the gantlet to reach Sunday’s final.