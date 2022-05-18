Sweden beats Finland, Swiss edge Slovakia at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland — Sweden prevailed in a penalty shootout to edge host Finland 3-2 Wednesday for its fourth straight victory at the ice hockey world championship.
After Adam Larsson gave the Swedes a 1-0 lead in the opening period, Mikko Lehtonen and Sami Vatanen rallied the Finns to a 2-1 advantage after the second.
Joel Kellman scored 6:38 into the final period for Sweden to force overtime.
In Group A in Helsinki, Denis Malgin scored a short-handed goal and added an assist to lead Switzerland to a 5-3 win over Slovakia. The Swiss top the group with 12 points after four wins from four games.
Canada has nine points in second with a game in hand.
Earlier, Hugo Gallet scored 1:04 into overtime to give France a 2-1 comeback victory over Italy, the team’s second win in the tournament.
In another Group B game, Norway beat Austria 5-3 for its second victory.
