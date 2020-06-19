When Bertola was contacted for the investigation, he blamed altitude training and the “use of a snorkel and mask with hypoxic effect,” FINA said.
He later acknowledged getting a blood transfusion in January 2018 while sick with gastrointestinal problems.
Bertola’s mother testified at a hearing conducted by video link, and the FINA judging panel noted a “troubling … general lack of detail in the testimony.”
Bertola has been banned until January 2024. He will lose all medals and prize money gained since January 2018, including his silver medal in the 10-kilometer race at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.
He also took bronze at the 2011 Pan American Games and represented Argentina at four world championships.
