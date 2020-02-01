The victory adds to an already successful season for the Eagles, who also won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship on Jan. 25 and the National Catholic championship on Jan. 19.

In the girls’ competition, Holton-Arms jumped to an early lead with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:46.72) and cruised to a fourth consecutive title. After sophomore Sophie Duncan won the third girls’ event, the 200 individual medley, Holton-Arms already had twice as many points as the second-place team. The Panthers finished with 545 points, well ahead of second-place Bishop O’Connell (182).

“This is my last one, so I’m really happy we kept it up and continued to excel here,” senior Jillian Johnson said as her teammates clutched the trophy and sang the school alma mater at the top of their lungs behind her. Johnson swam the first leg of the 200 medley relay, finished first in the 100 butterfly (55.23) and second in the 500 freestyle (5:08.48).

For the Gonzaga boys, the string of WMPSSDL championships did add pressure to the Eagles entering the meet, according to Bernasek.

“We knew, this isn’t just for us, it’s for the nine teams before us who came here and got the job done,” he said. “We wanted to keep the streak going.”

That pressure was exacerbated by slower-than-expected preliminary meets Saturday morning, and also by a 0.16-second loss to rival Georgetown Prep in the 200 medley relay at the National Catholic meet two weeks ago.

In the first race at the WMPSSDL, the Eagles won the 200 medley relay in 1 minutes 31.28 seconds, setting a school record and besting Prep by 0.53 seconds. That win set the tone for the rest of the night.

Gonzaga led the entire meet and finished first in all three relays: the 200 medley, the 200 freestyle (1:25.92) and the 400 freestyle (3:04.91).