“We deeply regret that this temporary measure has become necessary,” Erwin Grossenbacher, the Swiss gymnastics federation president, said in a statement.
The Swiss team led by Stingelin won its first Olympic gymnastics medal in 20 years at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Guilia Steingruber took bronze in women’s vault.
Training for the Swiss rhythmic gymnastics team was shut down two weeks ago after coaches Iliana Dineva and Aneliya Stancheva from Bulgaria were fired.
