Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged.
Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.
He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.
