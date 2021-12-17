She was due to compete in downhill and super-G races at Val d’Isère this weekend, then back-to-back giant slaloms at nearby Courchevel on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Gut-Behrami was expected to have been vaccinated as a condition of entering Canada last month to compete in World Cup races at Lake Louise, Alberta.
She won a World Cup super-G last Saturday at St. Moritz, Switzerland, and is fourth in the season-long overall standings led by Mikaela Shiffrin.
Shiffrin made a late change of plans this week to travel to Val d’Isère and start the super-G on Sunday.
