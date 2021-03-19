Holdener holds the record of most podium finishes in a World Cup discipline without a victory, 27 in slalom, while racing against Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova. They have 45 and 12 slalom wins, respectively.
Vlhova heads the season-long slalom standings going into Saturday’s race. Shiffrin and newly crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger can both overhaul the Slovakian leader.
The Swiss team said one of its women’s team coaches, Austrian Klaus Mayrhofer, also tested positive for COVID-19.
The season-ending World Cup meeting is being held without fans due to restrictions on mass gatherings in Switzerland during the pandemic.
