Tennessee’s VolShop website then created its own Tennessee shirt featuring the boy’s design. Tennessee officials said Wednesday that 112,715 shirts have been sold in the three months since.

The official version of the shirt is no longer being produced.

T-shirt sales raised $952,101 for STOMP Out Bullying. Tennessee officials said the student and his family had requested that the proceeds go to an organization dedicated to the prevention of bullying.

Tennessee also has offered the boy a four-year scholarship covering tuition and fees beginning in the fall of 2028 if he decides to attend Tennessee and meets admission requirements.

