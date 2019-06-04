Mark Casse, left, War of Will’s trainer, shares a laugh with Bill Mott, Tacitus’ trainer, as they they joined Todd Pletcher and Dale Romans in a press conference following a draw ceremony for the 2019 Belmont Stakes race, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in New York. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Tacitus was made the slight favorite over Preakness winner War of Will in a Belmont Stakes that wraps up a whacky Triple Crown.

Tacitus and War of Will got the outside No. 10 and 9 post positions, respectively, on Tuesday in the draw at Citi Field, but those should not be a problem in the 1 1/2-mile race on Saturday at Belmont Park.

Hopefully, this race won’t have any controversy or unexpected excitement, like the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

A year after Justify electrified the racing world by capturing the Triple Crown, thoroughbred’s biggest event for 3-year-olds ended in chaos after Maximum Security was disqualified after finishing first in the Derby. Country House was placed first.

Within days, the owners of Maximum Security and County House said they would be skipping the Preakness, meaning there would be no Triple Crown.

War of Will was impressive in winning the Preakness but the race was overshadowed when a rival colt threw its rider and ran around the track during the race.

Now comes the Belmont. Ten colts were entered and it seems to be a two-horse race between horses trained by Bill Mott and Mark Casse.

Mott’s Country House was awarded the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security became the first winner to cross the finish line first in the race and be disqualified. He trains Tacitus, who has not raced since being elevated into third place in the Derby. Jose Ortiz has the ride on the 9-5 morning-line favorite.

War of Will, the only colt to race in all three Triple Crown races this year, is the 2-1 second choice for Casse. Tyler Gaffalione is again listed to ride.

No one else in the field has odds of less than 8-1.

Joevia drew the No. 1 post position. Jose Lezvano is the jockey on the 30-1 choice.

The rest of the field in post position order with horse, jockey and odds is:

Everfast, Luis Saez, 12; Master Fencer, Julien Leparoux, 8; Tax, Irad Ortiz, 15; Bourbon War, Mike Smith, 12; Spinoff, Javier Castellano, 15; Sir Winston, Joel Rosario, 12; Intrepid Heart, John Velazquez, 10; Tacitus and War of Will.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.