Tadej Pogacar to skip Spanish Vuelta, focus on 1-day races

Pogacar, who was runner-up to Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France last week, was expected to compete at the Spanish race starting Aug. 19.

BRUSSELS — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won’t compete at the Spanish Vuelta next month and will instead be focusing on one-day races until the end of the season, his team said Tuesday.

He will travel to Spain next week to take part in a different race, the San Sebastian Classic in the Basque Country. The UAE-Emirates team said the 23-year-old rider from Slovenia will then take some time off and make his return to competition on Aug. 28 at the Grand Prix Plouay in France.