Tall Dark Stranger easily outpolled Party Girl Hill, the champion 3-year-old filly pacer, 88-29 in the Horse of the Year voting by the U.S. Harness Writers Association. He was also crowned champion 3-year-old male pacer and Pacer of the Year.
Gimpanzee, second in earnings to Tall Dark Stranger with $980,964, was voted Trotter of the Year.
Takter was named Trainer of the Year, joining Linda Toscano (2012) as the only women to capture the award. Takter’s father, Hall of Famer Jimmy Takter, won the top training award six times, the last in 2016.
Dexter Dunn took Driver of the Year honors. He led all drivers with $11.1 million in earnings, topping Tim Tetrick, who had $9.9 million.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.