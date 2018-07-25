For the first time in a long time Wednesday, Tanner Roark had to try to hold back a smile after a start. More often than not, Roark has had to force composure, to keep his answers as pleasant as possible despite obvious frustration.

But as the Washington Nationals staved off a sweep with a 7-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon, Roark shoved away a season of struggles and turned in a masterpiece. He threw his first scoreless outing of the season, an eight-inning gem in which he scattered three hits and struck out 11.

The Nationals are still a game under .500 and seven games back in the National League East, yet after weeks of wrestling himself physically and mentally, Roark looked right for the first time all season — so much so that when a reporter asked him what felt good in those eight innings, a smile broke through the professional facade.

“Everything felt good,” Roark said, and this time, the results supported the assertion.

For all the chaos around them, all the conversations about buying or selling, about the extent and nature of their problems and about who is to blame, the clubhouse is quiet. Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds — who spend their evenings siphoning at-bats from one another — shared a table as they ate breakfast and pored over crosswords.

Matt Wieters and Max Scherzer lounged on the couch providing unsolicited commentary to Shark Week commercials. Wilmer Difo stood rapt, enthralled by a piece about the dangers of the bull shark. As pundits wonder if panic reigns, if frustration rules, little has changed in that room since March, for better or worse.

But Roark has shown the wear and tear of prolonged disappointment. At times, he has fallen out of character, getting short with reporters, looking frustrated in the clubhouse. He is one of the more jovial presences in this clubhouse when he is right, the kind of guy for whom poor results never coincide with lack of effort. Whatever the outside perception, the same can be said for most people in the Nationals clubhouse, which is why this season has perplexed them so.

Roark has been open about his efforts to rectify the problem. He absorbed advice solicited and unsolicited from his manager, his pitching coach, reliever Brandon Kintzler and others. He watched video, trying to spot the differences between what he is doing now. Each time he noticed something he would use his bullpen sessions to correct it. Each time the results remained upsetting.

In his final start before the all-star break, Roark allowed four early runs before settling in, a start that counted as encouraging because his results improved. He had to wait 11 days to pitch again, the kind of layoff that can sometimes help a struggling starter but does not allow for much continuity.

But regardless of the break — or perhaps because of it — Roark looked like the 16-game winner of old Wednesday, spotting four pitches around the zone, getting weak contact and sprinkling in strikeouts. He looked sure and smooth. He was, in other words, exactly the pitcher the Nationals planned to have all season.

“[I was] just slow, slower. Try to think not to be too quick to the plate,” Roark said. “I had to let my foot, my leg, fire before I go. Unless I get behind the ball, it’s flat.”

Roark’s stuff was anything but flat. His two-seamer froze hitters like it usually does. His velocity stayed strong into the later innings. Through five scoreless, Roark had thrown 61 pitches. Through six scoreless innings, he had struck out eight. He became the first Nationals starter to begin with six scoreless innings since Scherzer did so on June 5 — seven weeks ago. He gave the Nationals their fifth start of eight innings or more this season. Scherzer has done it three times. Stephen Strasburg did it once.

“That’s Tanner . . . that’s what we have seen out of him the past couple of years,” Bryce Harper said. “So I know it was big for him as well to go out there and do that, and huge for our team as well.”

Daniel Murphy delivered a two-run single in the first. Harper hit his 25th homer, a three-run shot, in the fifth. Juan Soto added a solo homer in the sixth. This team, so often unable to pad its lead, did so in support of Roark. This lineup, so prone to wasting chances, finally capitalized on them. By the time Harper homered, the Nationals had scored six runs on two hits, taking advantage of free base runners like never before. They scored seven runs on four hits for the first time in team history.

“We say it every day. If [starters] can go six or seven innings, we can do some things,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “With our lineup, just keep us in the ballgame. Our lineup can be explosive just like that.”

The Nationals rotation has not provided as many six or seven-inning starts as expected this season, which is another reason Roark’s showing meant so much. If he can be more like the 2016 version of himself for the rest of this season, this rotation suddenly looks far stronger.

In keeping with the constant chaos of this season, Martinez ended up having to go to closer Kelvin Herrera in the ninth inning after Sammy Solis surrendered three runs to three batters. But because his offense had padded the lead, and because Roark had been so dogged in holding it, that lapse did not cost the Nationals a win. A resurgent Roark could help them accumulate a few more wins down the stretch. They sure could use them.