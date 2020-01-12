Italy’s Andrea Voetter was third in 1:44.647.

Summer Britcher was the top American finisher Sunday, placing eighth. Ashley Farquharson was 23rd for the U.S. Emily Sweeney chose not to compete in her second run, and fell one spot to fourth behind Russia’s Viktoriia Demchenko in the season points standings.

Russia won the team relay later Sunday, ahead of Germany and Austria. The U.S. was sixth.

The World Cup season continues next weekend in Lillehammer, Norway.