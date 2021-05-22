Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs), who already held the WBA and IBF titles, is the first Scottish fighter to attain undisputed status after taking Ramirez’s WBC and WBO belts.
Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) had only been knocked down twice in his career previously.
It marked the second time the 140-pound title was unified. Terrence Crawford beat Julius Indongo with a third-round knockout the first time on Aug. 19, 2017.
Both are 2012 Olympians, as Ramirez represented the United States and Taylor represented Britain.
On the undercard, Jose Zepeda won a unanimous 10-round decision in his 10-round junior welterweight bout with Hank Lundy, scoring a 98-92 on all three scorecards.
In an eight-round junior welterweight tilt, Kenneth Sims Jr. won a majority decision over Elvis Rodriguez, 78-74, 78-74, 76-76.