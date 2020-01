“I am really looking forward to being present in my first three-week race, the Giro d’Italia, a huge and prestigious event that captures one’s imagination,” said Evenepoel, who dominated in the junior categories after switching from soccer to cycling only three years ago.

Evenepoel, who will turn 20 later this month, was named Belgian Sportsman of the Year in 2019. In addition to the Giro, he will also focus this season on the Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia classics, the Olympics and the world championships.

Starting from Budapest, the Giro will be held from May 9-31.

