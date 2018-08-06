Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia checks his time after winning the 100 meters backstroke men final at the European Swimming Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Darko Bandic/Associated Press)

GLASGOW, Scotland — Russian teenage swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov won his third gold medal at the European Championships by dominating the 100-meter backstroke on Monday.

Kolesnikov finished in 52.53 seconds after holding off a late challenge by fellow Russian Evgeny Rylov, who was 0.21 behind. Greece’s Apostolos Christou came more than a second behind in 53.72 for bronze.

On Saturday, Kolesnikov improved the world record in the 50-meter backstroke to 24 seconds, a day after triumphing with the Russian team in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

Kolesnikov, who turned 18 last month, had his international breakthrough last year when he won four titles at the European short-track championships in Copenhagen.

