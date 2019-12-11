Baghdatis played the last match of his career in July at Wimbledon, where he lost in the second round.

Svitolina, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, finished the year ranked No. 6.

She reached the semifinals of the U.S. Open before losing to Serena Williams and was the runner-up to No. 1 Ash Barty at the year-ending WTA Finals.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD