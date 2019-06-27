WIMBLEDON, England — Coco Gauff, a 15-year-old American, has become the youngest player to reach Wimbledon’s main draw for women’s singles via qualifying in the Open era.

Gauff made it into the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 victory that lasted just 55 minutes in the final round of qualifying Thursday against Greet Minnen, a 21-year-old from Belgium.

Gauff is ranked 301st, Minnen 129th.

Gauff, who was born in Georgia and is now based in Florida, will be the 12th-youngest player to compete in women’s singles at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament since professionals were first admitted in 1968. The 11 who were younger all got spots in the draw via direct entry, rather than qualifying.

The last entrant under 16 was Britain’s Laura Robson, who was 15 in 2009.

