WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius).
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Rain. High of 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).
TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s First Round: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova beat Mayar Sherif 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Julia Goerges beat No. 19 Alison Riske 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1; Clara Tauson beat No. 21 Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7.
Men’s First Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2 6-3; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-1, 6-3; No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Jaume Munar 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4; No. 9 Denis Shapovalov beat Gilles Simon 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3; No. 13 Andrey Rublev beat Sam Querrey 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
8 — U.S. men who reached the second round, the most at Roland Garros since nine in 1996. One made it that far last year.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“You know how the snake kills its prey? That’s a little bit how I felt being out there.” — Ymer, on what it was like to play Djokovic.
