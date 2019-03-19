The stadium court in the middle of the field at Hard Rock Stadium at the 2019 Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Florida, Monday, March, 18, 2019. (Charles Trainor, Jr./Miami Herald via AP) (Associated Press)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The first day of play at the Miami Open’s new site has been washed out because of rain.

Twelve women’s matches, all on outer courts, were postponed Tuesday because of daylong showers. Men’s play is scheduled to begin Wednesday, when the first center court match is to be played in the Miami Dolphins’ stadium.

The tournament moved to the Dolphins’ complex this year after 32 years on Key Biscayne.

