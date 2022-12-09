2 low-ranked French tennis players get life bans for fixing

LONDON — Two low-ranked French tennis players were banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of match-fixing by a hearing officer.
Neither player is allowed to compete at — or even attend — any sanctioned tennis event again.
Okala was found guilty of seven match-fixing charges and fined $15,000 in addition to the permanent suspension. Lescure was found guilty of eight charges and fined $40,000 on top of the ban.
The punishments come after both players were involved in law enforcement investigations in France and Belgium, according to the sport’s integrity agency.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports