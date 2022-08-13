2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final

Romania’s Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States’ Jessica Pegula during the women’s National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)Placeholder while article actions loadTORONTO — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.The 15th-seeded Halep won the tournament in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. Pegula was seeded seventh.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightBrazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia faced 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinalComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...