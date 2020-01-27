Del Potro fractured his right kneecap for the second time in less than a year while playing at a grass-court tournament last year to prepare for Wimbledon. He hasn’t competed since.

Del Potro ended Roger Federer’s 40-match U.S. Open winning streak by beating him in five sets in the final at Flushing Meadows 11 years ago.

But del Potro has dealt with a long series of injuries since then, mostly to his wrist and knee.

His career-best ranking was No. 3 and he is currently 121st after his long absence from the tour.

