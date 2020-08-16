The 30-year-old from Japan said he is in Florida, where he is based, and had planned to fly to New York on Monday. But that plan was scrapped.
He will offer an update on his status Friday.
“I am feeling well and have very little symptoms but will obviously be in complete isolation for the safety of everyone,” Nishikori said.
He has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 31, which puts him in line to be seeded for the U.S. Open.
Nishikori lost in the 2014 final there to Marin Cilic and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.