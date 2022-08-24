2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

NEW YORK — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle.
She hasn’t competed on tour since a third-round loss at Wimbledon on July 1. She is currently ranked 52nd.
“For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason,” Kerber wrote Wednesday. “I will miss all of you.”
She also said: “Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time.”
Play in the main draw of the U.S. Open begins Monday.
