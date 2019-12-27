The right-hander had the operation in New York earlier this month and announced that she would be missing the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.

At the 2016 Summer Games, Puig earned Puerto Rico’s first Olympic gold medal in any sport. She also became the first woman representing Puerto Rico to win any medal.

Puig was the first unseeded woman to win the singles title since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988.

___

