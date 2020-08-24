Also pulling out Monday was Carla Suarez Navarro, who was fined $40,000 of her $58,000 prize money at the U.S. Open last year for what was deemed a lack of effort after she retired from her first-round match with a lower-back injury.
With the two withdrawals, Kurumi Nara and Whitney Osuigwe were able to get into the main draw. A wild-card invitation awarded to Osuigwe was transferred to 16-year-old Californian Katrina Scott by the U.S. Tennis Association.
