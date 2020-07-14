He hasn’t competed on tour since last October.
“After new medical exams, it appeared it was the best solution in order to finally be able to play pain-free,” Pouille’s post said. “I still hope to play before the end of the season.”
Pouille was a semifinalist at the 2019 Australian Open and reached the quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2016, when he received the ATP Most Improved Player award.
The right-hander currently is ranked 58th. He hasn’t played at all in 2020, including missing the Australian Open.
The professional tours have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Play is scheduled to resume next month.
