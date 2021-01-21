Greece will be led by No. 6-ranked Stefan Tsitsipas. Alex de Minaur leads the Australian lineup that made the semifinals last year.
The inaugural event was played last year in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. But because of restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition will be played entirely at Melbourne Park, site of the Australian Open, which starts Feb. 8.
The 12 teams have been divided into four pools for group stage, round-robin play. The four group winners will advance to the semifinals.
Group A: Serbia, Germany, Canada.
Group B: Spain, Greece, Australia.
Group C: Austria, Italy, France.
Group D: Russia, Argentina, Japan.
