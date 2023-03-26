Andreescu, Paul advance to 4th round at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Bianca Andreescu of Canada — the 2019 U.S. Open champion — beat 2020 Wimbledon winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday.
In other matches Sunday, world No. 9 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, outlasted Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 7-6 (8), 6-3; Marketa Vondrousova ousted Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 6-2 in an all-Czech matchup; Sorana Cirstea of Romania beat Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-1; and Varvara Gracheva of Russia defeated Magdalena Frech of Poland 6-1, 6-2.
On the men’s side, Americans Tommy Paul and No. 10 Taylor Fritz advanced in straight sets.
Paul beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 7-5, helped by eight aces. Fokina had six double-faults.
Fritz defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 6-4. Shapovalov had seven double-faults.
Also, world No. 8 Holger Rune of Denmark beat Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-4, 6-2, and Andrey Rublev of Russia dispatched Miomir Kecmanović of Serbian 6-1, 6.2
Later Sunday, Australian Open winner and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, and world No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway takes on Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.
