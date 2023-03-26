Andreescu, Paul advance to 4th round at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Bianca Andreescu of Canada — the 2019 U.S. Open champion — beat 2020 Wimbledon winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 6-4 in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday.

Andreescu advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the third time. She had seven aces to Kenin’s one and double-faulted only once as she won the third straight matchup between the one-time Grand Slam champions. Andreescu converted all three break opportunities she had.