Fritz, Sinner reach Miami Open quarterfinals with 2-set wins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner beat seeded opponents in straight sets Tuesday at the Miami Open to move into the quarterfinals.
That put Fritz, the highest-ranked American man, into his first quarterfinal in seven appearances at the hard-court tournament.
He will face either No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul next. Alcaraz is the defending champion in Miami.
No. 10 Sinner eliminated No. 6 Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 and has yet to drop a set in the tournament.
Sinner’s next opponent will be No. 26 Botic van de Zandschulp or unseeded Emil Ruusuvuori.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports