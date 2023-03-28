The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fritz, Sinner reach Miami Open quarterfinals with 2-set wins

March 28, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. EDT
Taylor Fritz celebrates his win over Holger Rune of Denmark during the fourth round of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner beat seeded opponents in straight sets Tuesday at the Miami Open to move into the quarterfinals.

No. 9 Fritz compiled twice as many winners, 22, as unforced errors, 11, and only dropped serve once during a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 7 Holger Rune.

That put Fritz, the highest-ranked American man, into his first quarterfinal in seven appearances at the hard-court tournament.

He will face either No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz or Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul next. Alcaraz is the defending champion in Miami.

No. 10 Sinner eliminated No. 6 Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 and has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Sinner’s next opponent will be No. 26 Botic van de Zandschulp or unseeded Emil Ruusuvuori.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

