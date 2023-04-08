Carballes Baena sets up unseeded Marrakech final vs Muller

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MARRAKECH, Morocco — Roberto Carballes Baena knocked out his third seeded opponent at the Grand Prix Hassan II when he overcame Dan Evans 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals on Saturday. Carballes Baena, who won his only previous ATP final in 2018 at Quito, will face Alexandre Muller, who is through to his maiden tour-level final. Neither are seeded.

Muller defeated Pavel Kotov 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Carballes Baena used a five-game run from 4-3 down to win the second set and lead 2-0 in the third to turn around his fortunes against second-seeded Evans.

The Spaniard also beat fifth-seeded Maxime Cressy in the first round and fourth-seeded Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals.

Muller, at a career-high ranking of 126, will enter the top-100 for the first time on Monday. The Frenchman lost his only previous matchup with Carballes Baena in 2019 at Roland Garros.

