Ruud beats Kecmanovic in Estoril for 10th ATP title

ESTORIL, Portugal — Top-seeded Casper Ruud won his 10th ATP title by beating Serbian friend Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the final of the Estoril Open on Sunday.

The Norwegian did not drop serve to secure his first trophy of the season.

“It’s my first time in Estoril and first time lucky, I guess,” Ruud said. “To be here with the trophy this Sunday is very special. It’s been quite some months since I won my last title, so it’s very important.”