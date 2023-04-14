Fritz stuns defending champion Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo

MONACO — American Taylor Fritz upset two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals on Friday.
Tsitsipas broke back to 4-4 in the second set, but then Fritz broke his serve easily for 5-4 and closed out the match with an ace for a love hold.
Fritz will next face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia, who beat German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6 (5).
The top two seeds have now been knocked out of the clay-court tournament following Novak Djokovic’s exit in the third round on Thursday.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports