Young American player Ben Shelton advances at Barcelona Open

The 20-year-old American converted five of his six break points against McDonald. Shelton, who is ranked 37th in the world, is making his first career appearances in clay-court tournaments. He lost in the first round in Monte Carlo and in the second round in Estoril.

“Different surface, different circumstances,” Shelton said. “I don’t think he had any idea who I was the last time I played him, and I know he knows me now. I assume that he’ll be more prepared for some of my things I’m going to throw at him and I’m really excited for that matchup.”