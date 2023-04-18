Baez loses in BMW Open first round, Thiem advances

Otte was the only one of four Germans to win in front of the home crowd Tuesday as he beat Baez 6-3, 7-5 with a break of serve in each set.

MUNICH — Fifth-seeded Sebastian Baez was upset by Oscar Otte in the first round of the BMW Open on Tuesday as out-of-form Dominic Thiem progressed in his match thanks to a retirement.

Former U.S. Open champion Thiem has been plagued by injuries and only got past the first round once in the first three months of 2023. He’s now in the second round for the third tournament in a row after Constant Lestienne retired following Thiem taking the first set 6-3.