Alcaraz and Tsitsipas advance to Barcelona Open semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals of the Barcelona Open after beating fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Friday.
The second-ranked Alcaraz has a semifinal against 12th-seeded Daniel Evans or 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo.
Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur for his 19th win of the season — and ninth straight over the Australian in his career.
“My patience was there. I knew that was the foundation of the match,” Tsitsipas said. “I am satisfied with my return game, especially towards the end. I found myself in a very good position to press early on.”
Tsitsipas will play in the semifinals against ninth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, who received a walkover from fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner.
“Sad to have to withdraw from my match today in Barcelona,” Sinner said. “I’ve been feeling unwell for a few days now. Today, the sickness got worse and I’m not able to play. I’ll take some time to rest and recover.”
Tsitsipas was a finalist in Barcelona in 2018 and 2021, both times losing to Rafael Nadal.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports