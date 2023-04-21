Top-seeded Holger Rune advances to BMW Open semifinals

MUNICH — Danish teenager Holger Rune comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean player Cristian Garin on Friday.

The top-seeded Rune, who is a career-high No. 7 in the rankings, needed just 1 hour, 31 minutes to advance to a meeting with Christopher O’Connell, who overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 to reach his second tour-level semifinal.