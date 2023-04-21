Sabalenka beats Badosa in Stuttgart, reaches semifinals

STUTTGART, Germany — Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka came back from a set and a break down to beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Friday.
Sabalenka beat a clay specialist for the second straight match after defeating 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejčíková on Wednesday.
Sabalenka will play either Caroline Garcia or Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals.
