Tsitsipas back in Barcelona Open final after beating Musetti

BARCELONA, Spain — Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to reach the final of the Barcelona Open for a third time on Saturday.

Both players struggled with their service games. Tsitsipas converted six of his 11 break points, while Musetti made good on five of 10.

“It was very physical out there,” said Tsitsipas, who improved his record against Musetti to 4-0. “We had to cover lots of meters on the court and he had some incredible defensive shots that I really didn’t expect at all. It was such a mental challenge.”