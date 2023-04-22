Van de Zandschulp gets another shot against Rune in Munich

MUNICH — Botic van de Zandschulp has another chance against defending champion Holger Rune in the final of the BMW Open after both players won their semifinals on Saturday.
Van de Zandschulp defeated the second-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (2) in their semifinal.
Fritz was attempting to reach his first tour-level final on clay but Van de Zandschulp saved four of the five break points he faced.
The Dutch player retired during the final last year with an aching chest.
