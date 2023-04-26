Madrid: Andreeva, 15, gets 1st tour win; Raducanu withdraws

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MADRID — After her backhand fell inside the baseline for match point, 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva raised both hands and covered her face. She couldn’t stop smiling as she headed to the net, as if not believing what had just happened. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 6-3, 6-4 upset of former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open on Wednesday was the first tour-level win for the Russian teenager, coming three days before here 16th birthday.

It was the first time Andreeva played a top-50 opponent, though she had already earned impressive results this year. Her first main-draw victory extended her unbeaten pro record in 2023 to 14-0, and she was coming off two consecutive ITF W60 titles. Andreeva’s second-round opponent will be 13th-seeded Bia Haddad Maia of Brazil.

A day earlier, another teenager won in the first round when 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic beat Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-5 to set up a match against 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The 58th-ranked Fruhvirtova is the youngest player inside the top 100. She will turn 18 on Monday.

Also Tuesday, former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew because of a right hand injury. The 20-year-old was scheduled to play lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday ahead of a potential showdown with No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round. Raducanu was replaced by another lucky loser, Julia Grabher of Austria.

Elina Svitolina, a former No. 3 playing in her first match at a WTA 1000 event in 14 months following maternity leave, lost 6-4, 7-5 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Amanda Anisimova of the United States lost 7-5, 6-2 to Arantxa Rus, while countrywoman Caty McNally defeated Dalma Galfi 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

