Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin handed doping ban

The 33-year-old Martin, who reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 93 in 2020, tested positive for the anabolic agent SARM S-22 at the Bratislava Open in June 2022.

An independent tribunal found that Martin “had not knowingly ingested the banned substance,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency said, after he said the banned substance was in a teammate’s water bottle from which he mistakenly drank during a floorball tournament the same month.