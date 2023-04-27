Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin handed doping ban

LONDON — Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin was handed a 14-month ban on Thursday for breaching doping rules.
During the hearing, Martin’s floorball teammate admitted to adding ostarine drops — another name for SARM S-22 — to his water bottle.
The tribunal said “the burden of responsibility for what players ingest is their own” and decided a 14-month ban was appropriate because the offense was not intentional.
Martin’s ban will end on June 5, 2024.
