Nadal's uncle expects him to play at French Open

MADRID — The uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal says the 22-time Grand Slam winner plans to be back fit in time to play the French Open next month.

Toni Nadal told Spain’s Radio Marca on Friday his nephew will soon be ready to return from a hip injury that has sidelined him since January. Toni Nadal, who coached Rafael until the end of the 2017 season, said he expects him to try to come back at Rome in early May.